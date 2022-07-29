Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of MEOH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. 123,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,427. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 170,918 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

