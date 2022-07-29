Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Lowered to $214.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on META. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.11.

Shares of META stock opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $434.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.72 and a 200-day moving average of $210.10. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.4% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

