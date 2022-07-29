Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.11.

Shares of META opened at $160.72 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.72 and its 200 day moving average is $210.10.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

