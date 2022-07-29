MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Decreased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,415,000 after buying an additional 77,784 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,298,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 215.0% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MercadoLibre by 53.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,273,000 after buying an additional 24,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 51.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $803.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $720.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $934.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.01 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.