MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Reduced by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $806.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $720.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $934.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.