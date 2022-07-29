Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lifted by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 545.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $92.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,622. The firm has a market cap of $124.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.50. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

