Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

