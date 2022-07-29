MCF Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $158.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.98.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.67.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

