MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $190.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.45. The firm has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

