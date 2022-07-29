MCF Advisors LLC Invests $403,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after acquiring an additional 924,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %
IBM opened at $129.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Tigress Financial raised their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Business Machines (IBM)
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.