MCF Advisors LLC Invests $403,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after acquiring an additional 924,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

IBM opened at $129.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Tigress Financial raised their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.