MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for MasTec in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. B. Riley currently has a “Maintains” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTZ. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.09.

MasTec Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE MTZ opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

