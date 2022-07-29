Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. Masco has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,210,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,339.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,730,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,259,000 after buying an additional 1,610,368 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after buying an additional 751,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,802,000 after buying an additional 688,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

