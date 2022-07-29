Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of -88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,194 shares of company stock worth $2,703,907. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,999,000 after acquiring an additional 545,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

