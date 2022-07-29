Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marine Products Stock Performance

MPX stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $371.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. Marine Products has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.58.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.07%.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Marine Products

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 57.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

