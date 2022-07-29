Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
MANH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.00.
Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $139.06 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.29.
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
