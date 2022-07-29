Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

MANH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.00.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $139.06 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.29.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.