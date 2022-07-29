Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MG. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$78.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Magna International Trading Up 2.6 %

MG opened at C$81.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of C$23.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$83.37. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$68.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.00.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 32.22%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

