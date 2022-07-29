Macquarie Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Underperform

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.09.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $178.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Comcast by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 38,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 47,842 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,291 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

