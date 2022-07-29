Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after buying an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $235,929,000 after purchasing an additional 312,205 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.80 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.19 and its 200-day moving average is $206.04.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

