Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$127.00 at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

L has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$120.50.

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

TSE:L opened at C$119.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$82.28 and a one year high of C$123.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$110.53.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 7.0599998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total value of C$562,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$662,270.09.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

