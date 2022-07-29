Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$118.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on L. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$120.50.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$119.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$110.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$82.28 and a 1 year high of C$123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 7.0599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total transaction of C$562,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$662,270.09.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

