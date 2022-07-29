Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,232.13

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,232.13 ($14.84) and traded as low as GBX 900 ($10.84). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 960 ($11.57), with a volume of 216,222 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.25) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £671.36 million and a PE ratio of 1,017.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 970.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,225.37.

Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.60) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 985 ($11.87), for a total transaction of £207,578.90 ($250,095.06).

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

