Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,232.13

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,232.13 ($14.84) and traded as low as GBX 900 ($10.84). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 960 ($11.57), with a volume of 216,222 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.25) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £671.36 million and a PE ratio of 1,017.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 970.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,225.37.
Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 985 ($11.87), for a total transaction of £207,578.90 ($250,095.06).
Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
Featured Stories
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.