Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) versus Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Global Business Travel Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $147.11 million 2.71 -$119.21 million ($2.60) -3.01 Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Business Travel Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lindblad Expeditions.

89.6% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lindblad Expeditions and Global Business Travel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 2 2 0 2.50 Global Business Travel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.97%. Global Business Travel Group has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.64%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than Global Business Travel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Global Business Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -60.53% N/A -15.65% Global Business Travel Group N/A -15.61% -1.86%

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats Global Business Travel Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company also provides luxury cycling and adventure tours worldwide under the DuVine name; active small group and private custom journeys throughout the United States national park under the Off the Beaten Path brand name; and curated active small group and private custom journeys that are centered around cinematic walks led by the local guides under the Classic Journeys name. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company has built marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value, and experiences. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

