Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.60.
Lincoln Electric Price Performance
LECO stock opened at $136.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.17.
Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,657,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,251,000 after purchasing an additional 366,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln Electric Company Profile
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.
