Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,183. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

