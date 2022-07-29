Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 552 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,834 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.1% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $104.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242,034. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.64. The firm has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.