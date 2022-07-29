Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,332 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 303,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.99. The company had a trading volume of 135,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

