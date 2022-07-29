Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,509.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $51.81. 304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,491. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

