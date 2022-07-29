Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,040,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,685,000 after purchasing an additional 46,031 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 456,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ecolab by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 586,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,622,000 after buying an additional 21,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.68. 1,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,129. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $172.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

