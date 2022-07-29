Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $612.18.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.7 %

LRCX stock opened at $484.94 on Thursday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

