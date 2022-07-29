Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $450.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $625.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $612.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $612.18.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $484.94 on Monday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

