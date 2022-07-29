Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.18.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $484.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.03 and its 200-day moving average is $508.98. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

