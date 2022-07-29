LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 170 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $32,237,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.18.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $484.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.98. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

