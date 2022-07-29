Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) is Royce & Associates LP’s Largest Position

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,233,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 282,121 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for 1.1% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.58% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $125,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

