Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

OTCMKTS KRKNF remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,271. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

