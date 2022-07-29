Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.67

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.67 and traded as low as $21.73. Komatsu shares last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 75,431 shares trading hands.

Komatsu Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.