Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,300 shares, a growth of 125.8% from the June 30th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiromic BioPharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 83.9% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of KRBP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,372. Kiromic BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.12.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma ( NASDAQ:KRBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiromic BioPharma will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

