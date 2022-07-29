Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given Maintains Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their maintains rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.92.

NYSE:KGC opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

