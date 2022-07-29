KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $165.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.71 and its 200-day moving average is $153.16.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

