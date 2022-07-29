Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $101.10

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.10 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 99.90 ($1.20). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 100.65 ($1.21), with a volume of 89,080 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £137 ($165.06) price target on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Kerry Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £183.70 million and a P/E ratio of 23.99.
Kerry Group Cuts Dividend
About Kerry Group
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.
