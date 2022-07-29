Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the June 30th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

OTCMKTS KREVF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. 205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,093. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Keppel REIT has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

