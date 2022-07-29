JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,941,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,454,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,391,000 after buying an additional 1,259,907 shares during the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23.

