JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Price Target to GBX 3,655

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,490 ($42.05) to GBX 3,655 ($44.04) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($50.60) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($60.24) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at GBX 3,009 ($36.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,907.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,314.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 1,362.16. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,623 ($31.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,334 ($52.22).

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

