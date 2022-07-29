JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Haleon Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:HLN opened at $7.00 on Monday. Haleon has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

