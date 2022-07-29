JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Price Target to SEK 106

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 81 to SEK 106 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWMAY. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.46.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.03%. The firm had revenue of $523.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

