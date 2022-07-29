JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,900 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.89) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.64) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.69) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.80) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.29) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.01).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,743 ($21.00) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,734.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,686.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.62 billion and a PE ratio of 1,383.33. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.37) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,181.65).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

