JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€5.50” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.50 ($5.61) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UN01. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.10) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($10.20) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Uniper Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €6.56 ($6.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.84. Uniper has a one year low of €6.95 ($7.09) and a one year high of €42.45 ($43.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

