JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€190.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($164.29) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($167.35) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €168.65 ($172.09) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 1 year high of €169.55 ($173.01). The business has a 50-day moving average of €158.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €158.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.