JOE Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001595 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $115.02 million and $14.15 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JOE has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00725217 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001528 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015677 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.
JOE Coin Profile
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 301,445,388 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JOE Coin Trading
