Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grifols’ FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRFS. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Grifols Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $9.52 on Monday. Grifols has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

About Grifols

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

