Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grifols’ FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRFS. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.65.
Grifols Trading Down 10.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $9.52 on Monday. Grifols has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.43.
Institutional Trading of Grifols
About Grifols
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.