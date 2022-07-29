Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 52.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,078,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,577 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,839,000 after purchasing an additional 817,400 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

